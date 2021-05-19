Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.35). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGTC. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGTC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. 2,595,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,637. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $184.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.33. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.