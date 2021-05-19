Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.35). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGTC. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGTC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. 2,595,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,637. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $184.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.33. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

