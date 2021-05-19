Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $165.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV stock opened at $137.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $69.94 and a 12 month high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $622,462,000 after acquiring an additional 149,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $576,344,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,083,000 after acquiring an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.