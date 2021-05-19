Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.60 million-$39.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.82 million.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $12.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

APYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apyx Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

