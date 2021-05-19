Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%.

Arcadia Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,888. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RKDA shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

