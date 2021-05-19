ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT Raised to $37.00 at KeyCorp

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

MT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $28,587,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 67.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 500,924 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $11,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 56.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 364,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth $9,000,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.