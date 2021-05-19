Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.88.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 346,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,028,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 375,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.