Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Position Lifted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 39,761 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,819 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $11,045,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 489,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 289,249 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 534,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 271,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 784,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after buying an additional 229,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

Several research firms have commented on ARCC. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.