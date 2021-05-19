ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

MCD stock opened at $231.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.07 and a one year high of $238.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.07.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.