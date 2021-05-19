ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 78,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 10,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

PRU stock opened at $105.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

