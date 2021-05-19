ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 45,617 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,617 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.08% of Hanesbrands worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 243.8% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 209,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 148,704 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49,304 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.