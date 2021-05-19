ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 3,677 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

