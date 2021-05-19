Arionum Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $73,138.64 and approximately $14.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arionum has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

