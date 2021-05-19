Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.200–0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.83 million.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 635 shares of company stock valued at $4,209. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

