Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.22.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $138.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

