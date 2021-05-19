ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90,383 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of ASML worth $789,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in ASML by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML traded down $7.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $625.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,040. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $303.73 and a 1-year high of $675.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.39.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

