Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 254,689 shares.The stock last traded at $17.60 and had previously closed at $18.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.75.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. Research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 347,880 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $2,530,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

