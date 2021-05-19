Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) & BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Head to Head Contrast

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and BG Medicine (OTCMKTS:BGMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 3.28, meaning that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BG Medicine has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and BG Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women’s Health -337.05% -169.68% -103.94% BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and BG Medicine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women’s Health $4.54 million 126.25 -$15.24 million ($0.18) -28.44 BG Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BG Medicine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspira Women’s Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aspira Women’s Health and BG Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 BG Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspira Women’s Health currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 121.35%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than BG Medicine.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of BG Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aspira Women’s Health beats BG Medicine on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy. The company also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer. In addition, it owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, the company is developing diagnostic algorithms; and a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. It has entered into a collaborative research agreement with Baylor Genetics to co-develop a novel ovarian cancer early-detection test; and an agreement with Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women's Hospital, and Medical University Lodz to evaluate the microRNA technology in combination with Aspira technologies for the development of an early detection test for ovarian cancer. The company has a strategic alliance with Quest Diagnostics, Incorporated. It serves physician office and hospital laboratories, as well as physicians. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About BG Medicine

BG Medicine, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke. It has license, development, and commercialization agreements with Abbott Laboratories, bioMÃ©rieux SA, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., and Alere Inc. for the automated instrument versions of galectin-3 test; and a strategic collaboration with Abbott Laboratories to develop and commercialize galectin-3 assay kits, and related control kits and calibrators. The company was formerly known as Beyond Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to BG Medicine, Inc. in October 2004. BG Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

