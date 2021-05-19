Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives $11.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

ASMB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.61. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $13,476,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 686,545 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 609,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $3,085,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

