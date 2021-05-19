Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $3,544,555.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,232.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,330.00 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,301.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3,204.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

