Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.80 ($23.29) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.76 ($19.72).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

