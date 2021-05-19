Associated Banc Corp Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 38.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,811 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

