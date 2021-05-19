Associated Banc Corp Has $553,000 Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 158,226 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,605 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRI stock opened at $139.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.26. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

