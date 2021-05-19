Associated Banc Corp Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in American Express by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,642,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $561,286,000 after buying an additional 28,477 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $154.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.94. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

