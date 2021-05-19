Associated Banc Corp Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,597 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $232.10 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.43 and a 1 year high of $238.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.52.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

