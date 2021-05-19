ATB Capital Increases SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$42.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price increased by analysts at ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$32.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$17.50 and a 12-month high of C$33.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a PE ratio of -6.95.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.