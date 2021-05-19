ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Purchases C$218,750.00 in Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,203,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,146,404,700.

ACO.X opened at C$44.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07. The company has a market cap of C$5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51. ATCO Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$35.24 and a 52-week high of C$44.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.15.

Get ATCO alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ACO.X. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.64.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.