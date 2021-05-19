Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Atento alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Atento stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,392. The stock has a market cap of $314.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. Atento has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $369.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.99 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atento will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Atento in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Atento in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atento by 3,584.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 193,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atento (ATTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.