Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

ATCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the first quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Atlas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.61. 344,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,671. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

