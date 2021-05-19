Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,852,632,000 after acquiring an additional 276,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after purchasing an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.65. 30,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.89. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.93 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,838 shares of company stock worth $23,372,974. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.