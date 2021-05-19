Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,257,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319,166 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 4.73% of Atlassian worth $1,318,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 19.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,441,000 after buying an additional 131,630 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 394,732 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Macquarie raised their target price on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

Shares of TEAM opened at $212.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.90, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $262.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.94.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.