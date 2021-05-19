AT&T (NYSE:T) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.91

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 181438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $210.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after buying an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after buying an additional 10,823,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AT&T by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after buying an additional 5,227,851 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

