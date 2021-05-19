Auctus Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Auctus has traded down 42.3% against the dollar. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. Auctus has a market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $84,201.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00074744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00097837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.91 or 0.01149732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,832.61 or 0.09729173 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 51,765,365 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

