Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.82

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.82 and traded as high as C$15.67. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$15.50, with a volume of 84,857 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$131.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.7999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

