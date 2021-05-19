Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,423,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,896 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,393 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after buying an additional 297,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,539.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 304,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after buying an additional 285,590 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

