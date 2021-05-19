Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,193,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 217,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

