Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 1,316 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 4.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

