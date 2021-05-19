Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $104.65 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.96.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

