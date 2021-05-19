AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given New $1,700.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,468.82.

AZO opened at $1,510.87 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,074.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,469.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1,266.29.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.39 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,591,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

