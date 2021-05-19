Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 37.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $226.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

