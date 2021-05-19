Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of VIS stock opened at $196.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.00. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $118.29 and a 1 year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.