Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 1,016 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 87,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $167.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.66. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

