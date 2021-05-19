Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,578 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.68. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

