Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 2,140 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $106.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average of $81.59.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,020 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,004. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

