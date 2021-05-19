Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 4,888 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDU opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

