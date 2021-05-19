Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 5,810 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in General Mills by 204.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,622 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in General Mills by 14,091.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after acquiring an additional 937,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2,173.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,590,000 after buying an additional 855,040 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

