Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 6,187 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period.

Shares of NULG opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average is $57.43. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

