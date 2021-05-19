Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Avery Dennison worth $10,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $125,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,583,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 581,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,713,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,982,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

AVY opened at $216.06 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $102.56 and a 52 week high of $226.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

