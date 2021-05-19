Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.050-1.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $382 million-$402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $390.23 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.190-0.270 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVID. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.40.

AVID traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.80. 9,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $30.29.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $58,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 345,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,750 shares of company stock valued at $770,978 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

