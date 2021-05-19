Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.52.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

