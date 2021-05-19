Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 11,600 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 76,234 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

